Open rehearsals for Sonoma’s next theater season

Posted on May 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Though currently presenting the play Born Yesterday at Andrews Hall, Sonoma Arts Live has announced its 2019-20 season — and is looking for actors.

An open rehearsal will be held Saturday, May 11 1 to 4 p.m in Andrews Hall.

Performers should bring four head shots and resumes, prepare two contrasting monologues (one dramatic, one comedic), and prepare 32 bars of a song from a Broadway-style show. Actors should provide their own sheet music, in their key, with clearly marked cuts. No acapella or pre-recorded accompaniment please.

To sign up for an audition slot click on the audition link.

The new Sonoma Arts Live season begins September 27 with Merman’s Apprentice, and continues with A Christmas Story, The Musical (opening December 6); Enchanted April (Jan. 24, 2019); The Taffetas (May 1); Laughter on the 23rd Floor (June 5); and Sunset Boulevard (July 17).