The day they sailed Sonoma Creek

Posted on May 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sun, a nice breeze, two feet of water… It was a beautiful day for a sailboat race.

The Jack London Yacht Club held the inaugural Jack to Jack race on April 27, loosing some 35 tiny yachts down Sonoma Creek, each a replica of Jack London’s Snark.

The ships ran, in heats, from the Glen Ellen Bridge to Jack London Village, with enthusiastic crowds, resplendent in seafarer-inspired finery, at each venue.

The .7-mile journey proved treacherous for many a craft, but a volunteer kayaker patrolled the course to give a helpful nudge to vessels in distress.

Each boat was sponsored by businesses, local folks and supporters, and, in the case of The Robertson, a co-op of neighbors along that Glen Ellen cul de sac. Proceeds will be donated to worthy causes by the JL Yacht Club, a nonprofit.

The command center for the race was undoubtedly the Jack London Saloon, the clubhouse and spiritual home of the JLYC since the idea was concocted — with aid of libation, pencil and cocktail napkin — by Jim Burch and Ana Dominquez. Revelers honored the tradition well after the conclusion of the race.

— Photos by William Murray