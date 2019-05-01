Seed to table: roasting and eating acorns

Posted on May 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Seed to Table: How to Process and Eat Acorns. Saturday, May 11, Sugarloaf State Park.

Have you ever thought about eating acorns? Here’s your opportunity to try it in this hands-on workshop, covering oak species identification, how to locate, harvest, process acorns into flour and give back to the land. Reciprocity is a key component in building a healthy relationship with the plants we forage.

In these times of changing climate, oaks are a resilient candidate for nourishment and have been for local indigenous tribes for such a long time. Learn to integrate oaks into your everyday life and participate in local food sovereignty efforts.

Acorns and processing tools will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own acorns or mortar and pestles/grain grinders. Vegan and non-vegan acorn mush will be available to taste.

This seminar is suitable for adults and kids 8 and older (minors must be accompanied by an adult), and will take place outdoors.

For educational purposes only, foraging is not allowed in State Parks.

$20. 12:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from this workshop will be donated to the California Indian Museum and Cultural Centers Acorn Bites food sovereignty project.