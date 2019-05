Spoiler alert: Snakes!

Posted on May 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, May 6: Comedians and ‘Anaconda’

In another Down In Front! Movie night, three comics (Steve Ausburne, Cody Smit, Dominique Gelin) sink their comedic fangs into the campy (as in, tents along the Amazon) 1997 horror gore-fest, with live commentary.

The film, easily mocked but somehow fairly well reviewed, stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voigt.

7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre, 276 First St E. Sonoma. Sebastianitheatre.com.