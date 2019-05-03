Host a Stomper

Posted on May 3, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Stompers baseball season begins June 1, but first, the players need a good night’s rest. In a longstanding and honored part of professional baseball, the team is looking for host families for its ballplayers through the summer season.

Host families are needed to put up a player, in a private room, through late August.

Having players become part of a local family helps the young men stay grounded in an unfamiliar city, and affords them the stability of a home base as they concentrate on their budding careers. Says the team, “a season-long commitment as a host family is critical to allowing the Stompers to field a competitive team.”

The host need only provide a private room, and access to laundry and kitchen. The players do not require cooked meals or transportation. The team thanks each host with tickets and other goodies. Find out more at Stompersbaseball.com.