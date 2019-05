Posted on May 3, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a small airplane crash, reported at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, at 8th East and Knolle Brothers Rd, in Schellville just outside the Sonoma Airport.

The report is that there was one person on board with minor injuries. It’s also reported that pilot may have overshot the runway.

Roads are closed in the area. Traffic advised to take alternate routes while this gets cleaned up.