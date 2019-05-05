Community meeting: ‘Housing our Community’

Posted on May 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The “Discuss, Housing Experts Panel,” the second in a Town Hall series presented by the City of Sonoma, features a panel discussion with experts who build and finance affordable and market rate housing.

The free public meeting will convene at 6 p.m,. May 16, at Vintage House. The panel discussion will be followed by a moderated Question and Answer period.

The series is composed of Town Halls around a theme of Learn | Discuss | Explore. The City Council contracted with Healdsburg based UrbanGreen, Inc to develop a community education and engagement program to address the challenge of higher housing prices and constrained housing supply.

Light refreshments and childcare for school-age children will be provided so everyone can participate on May 16. The Town Halls will be recorded by Sonoma Valley Community Television and made available on the City’s web site and via Channel 27 for viewing after the events.

Reservations, though not required, are appreciated.

Vintage House Senior Center is located at 264 First Street East in Sonoma.

