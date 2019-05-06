Mother’s Day piano concert on the London Steinway

Posted on May 6, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mother’s Day piano concert — Sunday, May 12

The Jack London Piano Club plays Gershwin on Charmian London’s own 1901 Steinway in a special afternoon concert in the (newly redesigned) House of Happy Walls, the London’s Glen Ellen home.

The program — including ragtime, jazz, and classical — showcases Gershwin’s (and club member performers) amazing range.

Due to the limited seating, please make reservations. Refreshments will be served at the intermission.

Since 2011 the Piano Club has presented quarterly concerts, raising over $18,000 to benefit operations at the Park.

Note: Limited seating available. Performance space can be reached by stairway only; for more information about access, please call (707) 938-5216

3 p.m. $20, includes parking. 2400 London Ranch Road. Jacklondonpark.com