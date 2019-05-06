Springs teen attacked, stabbed while riding bike

Posted on May 6, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The search continues for an assailant who stabbed a 16-year-old boy Saturday night in Aqua Caliente. The teen sustained life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The attack came in at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night at the Rancho Vista Mobile Home Park in the 17300 block of Hwy 12.

According to the Sheriff’s Department report, the teen was riding his bike on the path in front of the park when a stranger asked him his gang status. When he answered that he was not a gang member, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, chest and arm.

The victim was able to ride his bike home and get help from his parents, who called an ambulance.

The suspect was initially described as a Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic female with short hair, 18-19 years old, 5’5” tall and 130 pounds.

Detectives are following up leads from this incident.If anyone has information they are asked to call 707-565-2185.