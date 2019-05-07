Book sale at the Library

Posted on May 7, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library book sale runs Wednesday, May 15 through Saturday, May 18.

Books, DVDs, CDs, LPs are just $1-2. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

All Sonoma kids grade K-12 receive their first book free, after that, all kids books are $1.

Members-only preview on Wednesday from 11 AM to 2:00 PM. Open to the public 2:00-7:30 PM. Thurs-Fri hours 10 AM to 5:30 PM and Sat. 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Saturday, non-profit representatives and all teachers and staff are invited to stock their libraries with free books- see Dave Dobbins at the sale.

Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 Napa Street.