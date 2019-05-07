Book sale at the Library

Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library book sale runs Wednesday, May 15 through Saturday, May 18.
Books, DVDs, CDs, LPs are just $1-2. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.
All Sonoma kids grade K-12 receive their first book free, after that, all kids books are $1.
Members-only preview on Wednesday from 11 AM to 2:00 PM. Open to the public 2:00-7:30 PM. Thurs-Fri hours 10 AM to 5:30 PM and Sat. 10 AM to 3:30 PM.
On Saturday, non-profit representatives and all teachers and staff are invited to stock their libraries with free books- see Dave Dobbins at the sale.
Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 Napa Street.