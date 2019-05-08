Open rehearsals for Sonoma’s next theater season

Though currently presenting the play Born Yesterday at Andrews Hall, Sonoma Arts Live has announced its 2019-20 season — and is looking for actors.
An open rehearsal will be held Saturday, May 11 1 to 4 p.m in Andrews Hall.
Performers should bring four head shots and resumes, prepare two contrasting monologues (one dramatic, one comedic), and prepare 32 bars of a song from a Broadway-style show. Actors should provide their own sheet music, in their key, with clearly marked cuts. No acapella or pre-recorded accompaniment please.
To sign up for an audition slot click on the audition link.
The new Sonoma Arts Live season begins September 27 with Merman’s Apprentice, and continues with A Christmas Story, The Musical (opening December 6); Enchanted April (Jan. 24, 2019); The Taffetas (May 1); Laughter on the 23rd Floor (June 5); and Sunset Boulevard (July 17).