Posted on May 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The State of Sonoma County Cannabis, Friday, May 10

Sonoma Valley Cannabis Enthusiasts welcome guest speaker Supervisor Susan Gorin, with an update on the business and permitting element of cannabis cultivation and sale in Sonoma County. Free. 3 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma.