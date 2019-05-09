Inflammatory comments demand explanation, response

Posted on May 9, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

We still don’t know what the Mattsons think or if they have changed their opinions since the social media posts. And more importantly it does not tell us if they or Tim LeFever are continuing to fund or front anti-gay and anti-women organizations. It appears the Mattsons or LeFever will not respond to any news organizations requests for comment beyond the canned and meaningless quote we already have. What do we conclude? By not responding or agreeing to be interviewed it could be concluded that they have not changed their views and continue to use their profits to fund these organizations and causes.

I also know that many feel that it is none of our business what they say or what they fund, but I disagree. Many of us consciously choose where to spend our money and make investments. I think we have the right to know where the business owners stand and what organizations and causes they fund, to make an informed decision. I call on these people to answer the hard questions for our community, if they expect us to spend our money at their businesses and refer our friends and clients to them for events.

They have the obligation to be forthcoming and honest for the community and future clients. They need to agree to answer our questions at a town hall meeting, or at least be interviewed by someone from the local press.

— Josette Brose-Eichar, Sonoma