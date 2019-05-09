Up and out: two weekend hikes

Hike and Picnic above Sonoma Raceway, Saturday, May 11
Hilly grasslands not usually open to the public reveal beautiful Bayland views, carpets of wildflowers and even a few spring lambs on this special outing to benefit the Overlook Trail. Choose a three or five-mile guided hike. Lunch and refreshments included. Contact [email protected].
Hike the Montini Preserve, Sunday, May 12
Experience history, nature, and community as Ranger Dave leads a slow-paced, one-mile hike. All ages, free. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot at the end of Third Street West in Sonoma. All ages, free of charge. Noon to 1:30 p.m.