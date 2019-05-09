Up and out: two weekend hikes

Posted on May 9, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Hike and Picnic above Sonoma Raceway, Saturday, May 11

Hilly grasslands not usually open to the public reveal beautiful Bayland views, carpets of wildflowers and even a few spring lambs on this special outing to benefit the Overlook Trail. Choose a three or five-mile guided hike. Lunch and refreshments included. Contact [email protected].

Hike the Montini Preserve, Sunday, May 12

Experience history, nature, and community as Ranger Dave leads a slow-paced, one-mile hike. All ages, free. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot at the end of Third Street West in Sonoma. All ages, free of charge. Noon to 1:30 p.m.