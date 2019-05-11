4-H for flapjacks

Posted on May 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

4-H Flapjack Feed — Sunday, May 19

13th annual Sonoma Valley 4-H fundraiser at Schell-Vista Fire Station, with pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee (there’s nothing like firehouse coffee), silent auction and more.

8:30-11:30 a.m. $8, kids under three free. The fire station is located at the foot of Broadway at Highway 121.

This is the club’s only fundraiser. It is an opportunity to visit with friends old and new, as well as learn what 4-H is all about — it is not just cows and cooking anymore. In addition to large animal projects like Beef, Dairy, Sheep and Swine and small animal projects like Poultry and Pygmy Goats, Sonoma Valley 4-H offers projects such as Bee Keeping, Baking, Public Speaking, Dog Care and Training, Knitting, Sewing, Wooodworking, Floral Design, Viticulture, Leadership and Beginning 4-H.

4-H is open to kids from 5-19 years old. For more information on tickets or to donate to this event, email [email protected]