Sonoma meeting examines ‘Medicare for All’

Posted on May 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Can “Medicare for All” really work in the United States?

Dr. Mary McDevitt, active member of Physicians for a National Health Plan, will present the latest health care facts and answer questions at the Sonoma Valley Democrats General Meeting.

Monday, May 20, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12. Sonoma.

Everyone is welcome at no charge, Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish to share. For more info email Beth at [email protected].