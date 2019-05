Vox Populi and a chorus of Rock

Posted on May 20, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Vox Populi, Sonoma’s Rock & Roll Choir, will present its Spring concert “Beach Boys and Steely Dan” at the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, June 10 and at the Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club on Saturday, June 15.

Both shows featuring the 50-singer ensemble start at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature popular songs from the 60s and 70s, highlighted by complex four-part harmonies and original arrangements.

Tickets are $20 and benefit each host venue. 707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.