Clean & Sober New Year’s Celebration

Tue, December 31, 2024, 9:30 pm

Clean & Sober New Year’s Eve 2025: A Night of Fresh Starts and Celebration!

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Sonoma Valley Church of The Nazarene, where we’ll ring in the New Year with a supportive and uplifting community dedicated to wellness and positivity. This alcohol-free event promises a lively mix of music, door prizes, photo booth, games, and fellowship that’s perfect for celebrating a fresh start. From a countdown celebration to special midnight declaration, every moment will be crafted to welcome 2025 with clarity, connection, and joy.

Don’t miss this chance to set your intentions for the New Year surrounded by friends who share your journey toward a clean and healthy lifestyle. Let’s toast (with sparkling cider!) to new beginnings and a year filled with growth, happiness, and mutual support. Come for the fun, stay for the friendships, and leave feeling inspired to take on 2025!