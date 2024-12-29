New Year’s Eve at the Starling December 29, 2024 Tuesday, December 31 Starling Bar TICKETS Silas Fermoy, one of our favorite bands, and ring in 2025 together with your friends and favorite bartenders! More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Book Becoming Art SVMA Opening Reception January 25, 5-7 PM SVMABook Becoming Art SVMA Opening Reception January 25, 5-7 PM SVMAClean & Sober New Year’s CelebrationClean & Sober New Year’s CelebrationDecember 30th Dirty Dozen Brass Band Early New Years Blowout at the SebastianiDecember 30th Dirty Dozen Brass Band Early New Years Blowout at the SebastianiCirque de Bohème November 29-December 29 at CornerstoneCirque de Bohème November 29-December 29 at Cornerstone
Be First to Comment