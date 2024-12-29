What’s Happening on New Year’s Eve in Sonoma?

If you’re the type to be up and around as 2025 begins, here’s a list of places to celebrate. Have fun, but please be safe!
Rock & Roll Trivia at the House
3:00 PM Vintage House
NYE At Murphy’s w/ Jacob Benning Band
3:00 PM at Murphy’s Irish Pub
New Year’s Eve at The Moose Lodge
5:00 PM at Sonoma Moose Lodge
NYE with Dallas Caroline and Justin Peterich
5:00 PM at Hopmonk Tavern
NYE At Murphy’s w/ Groove Incident
7:30 PM at Murphy’s Irish Pub
Silas Fermoy New Year’s Eve Party
9:00 PM at Starling Bar
NYE at Murphy’s with Humdingers
10:00 PM at Murphy’s Irish Pub
NYE at Sigh with DJ Isaac Hernandez
10:00 PM Sigh. Champagne & Sparkling
