Wake Up Sonoma Announces The People’s March in Sonoma – 1/18/25

Wake Up Sonoma and a collaborative of non-profit partners are sponsoring the People’s March on January 18, 2025 in Sonoma, CA at 10AM in solidarity with the National Women’s March movement begun in 2017.

The name has changed to the People’s March, but the message remains one of unity, solidarity, collective strength, and advocacy for human and civil rights. This march is the only one taking place this year in Sonoma County. It joins marches throughout the United States on this date.

“We’ve invited non-profit organizations across the County to participate and bring their concerns to the public eye,” says Lisa Storment, President of Wake Up Sonoma, a group that has expanded to include advocacy for a broad range of civil and human rights after originally forming to promote corporate transparency in the wake of the LeFever/Mattson property acquisitions. “As the second Trump administration comes in,” she added, “we will make clear that as a community, we won’t endorse positions of prejudice, discrimination, censorship, or policies that oppress women, people of color, immigrants, workers, LGBTQIA+ individuals and families, people with disabilities, and children and we will actively advocate for promotion of human and civil rights.”

The incoming President has discussed plans to implement mass deportations of the immigrants who provide the backbone of many Sonoma County industries and are integral parts of our communities. Plans also include advocating for teaching religion in schools and limiting access to women’s healthcare options, among other policies that roll back civil and human rights gains. “We have witnessed a dangerous uptick in violent hate crimes,” says Reverend Dr. Curran Reichert, Pastor of the First Congregational Church in Sonoma and human rights activist. “We must stand up as global citizens to ensure the right of every one of us to be treated with dignity and respect.”

With a focus on Transgender rights at risk, the event will feature Tiesa Messi, who came out of the shadows in 2021. “I became the first – out -transgender city council person in the state of Washington. Since then, I have been a voice for those who cannot use theirs due to fear and oppression. I believe that through peaceful demonstration and proper representation in our communities, we can put an end to the hateful rhetoric that is used to fuel misinformation. Then, I hope we can live freely and equally as everyone should.

Singer, song-writer, and hip hop artist, Erica Ambrin will co-emcee the event with Rev Dr. Curran Reichert, pastor of the Sonoma First Congregational Church and peace activist, who will bring spiritual grounding to the event. The line-up of speakers and performers may expand. To date, they include:

Rebecca Hermosillo, Member-Elect, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

California State Senator-Elect Christopher Cabaldon

Sonoma Mayor Patricia Ferrar-Rivas

Tiesa Messi – The first -out- transgender city council person in the state of Washington, a local activist against hate, fear, and oppression.

PENDING – Alegría De La Cruz, Director of Government and Community Relations, Dolores Huerta Foundation and founding Director, Sonoma Office of Equity

– Alegría De La Cruz, Director of Government and Community Relations, Dolores Huerta Foundation and founding Director, Sonoma Office of Equity PENDING – Labor/Union speaker from the Sonoma Valley Teachers’ Association

March organizers state this will be a peaceful event. Sonoma County non-profit and local organizations – including The Sonoma Valley Democrats, Sonoma Immigration Services, La Luz Center, NBRRN, Sonoma Community Center, Amor Para Todos, Wake UP Sonoma, and many more, will staff information tables on the Plaza. After speeches and song in front of Sonoma City Hall, monitors will guide marchers down Broadway to Peets Coffee and back.

This event is registered on the National Women’s March website.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT – LETS PUT US ON THE MAP!!

The public link where people can sign up to attend is here:

T-Shirts with the event’s logo will go on sale starting January 3rd at the Friday Farmers Market held at the Arnold Field Parking Lot at 241 W. 1st Street in Sonoma, at Refill Madness at 500 W. Napa Street in Sonoma, and possibly additional locations.

WHEN: Saturday January 18th, 2025, 10:00 – 12:00

WHERE: Downtown Sonoma Plaza – Sonoma City Hall

WHAT: Rally at Plaza, 10:00 -11:00, then march down Broadway to Peets Coffee and back to the Plaza