All Together Now Group Exhibit at the Vintage House Reception January 8

All Together Now

Meet the Artists at Sonoma’s 2024 First Thursday Art Walk in a Festive Group Exhibit at Vintage House

SPECIAL RECEPTION AND MONTH-LONG SHOW AT VINTAGE HOUSE FEATURES ART FROM MORE THAN 20 ARTISTS FEATURED DURING 2024 FIRST THURSDAY ART WALK

The Arts Guild of Sonoma, in collaboration with Vintage House, the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Fulcrum Wines and the Big Love Band, invites the public to experience a vibrant celebration of local talent at the 2024 First Thursday Art Walk.

This group exhibit will be on display at Vintage House from January 6 through January 31, 2025, with a special reception on Wednesday, January 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The regular First Thursday Art Walk will resume February 5, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

sonomaartwalk.org

vintagehouse.org

artsguildofsonoma.org