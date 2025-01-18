SEAN GILLION Memorial Jan 24, 2024

Sean Gillion Memorial
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 11:00AM
SONOMA VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL
126 1ST ST W., SONOMA, 95476.
Sean Gillion, Sonoma CA, passed away in the line of duty on December 3rd 2024, at the age of 53 after succumbing to occupational cancer.
Sean was born to Rory McMurtry and Everett (John) Gillion on May 16th, 1971. He was born and raised in Sonoma, CA. While at SVHS, Sean was involved in the Explorers program, for young and aspiring firefighters. He meet his wife, Michelle while they attended the same elementary school. They began dating in 1989, while in high school, and got married June 8,1996. They raised their 2 daughters in their hometown of Sonoma. Many will remember Sean for his unconditional love and devotion to his career, as a firefighter. Sean served over 30 years in the fire service, a majority of his career was spent working for Alameda Fire Department. Sean worked for AFD for 26 years, retiring in 2023. In the Alameda Fire Department, he was known for, “having the ability to to turn a negative into a positive in the toughest of times”. He also dedicated his time to AFD’s water rescue team, strike team deployments and union efforts. Sean was a selfless, devoted, and loyal father. Sean will also be remembered for his love of dogs, cooking, and his passion for history. Sean is survived by his mother, Rory, his wife, Michelle, and his two daughters, Amanda, and Katie. A celebration of life will take place on January 24, 2025 at 11:00 at Sonoma’s Veterans Hall, 126 1st Street West, Sonoma, Ca 95476.
