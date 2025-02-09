Where Do the Unhoused Go When It’s Freezing?

By Anna Pier

The City of Sonoma has been offering an overnight warming shelter since Thursday, January 30 at the small house at 151 First Street West owned by the city and remodeled for this purpose. Dubbed “The Haven” –the name of the shelter previously offered by Sonoma Overnight Shelter immediately south of the police station – this building adjacent to the dog park can accommodate comfortably twenty people. There are five sleeping rooms with cots and sleeping bags, a living room, two bathrooms, a shower, and a kitchen area. Snack food is provided, such as Cup of Noodles and pizza, hot drinks and breakfast foods. The hours are officially 6PM – 8AM, but Max Morell-Foege, who is in charge of it, says they try to get people in earlier, before they have settled into a nest for the night, even driving around looking for people who might need an overnight place. There are two people working at the shelter in each of two shifts, 4 PM -12, and 12 – 8AM.

Foege explained that the City contracts with FS Global Solutions to run the shelter. They were contacted the afternoon of January 30 to open that evening. Incredibly, a warming shelter can only be opened after four consecutive days of extreme weather, a regulation of the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management. HAS (Homeless Action Sonoma/Home and Safe) on Highway 12, which has operated warming shelters in previous years, sends clients in need to the Haven. Foege says the average number of clients utilizing the shelter has been nine, and most of them are returnees, having the same cot and leaving possessions there. Pets are welcome. There was no shelter offered during the heavy rains earlier in the season.

A-Frames signs in front of the library, and around town advertised the shelter. There was no notice on the City of Sonoma homepage.

F-S Global Solutions was originally a nonprofit, founded by two partners Max Morell-Foege and Kadyn Schumann. Foege describes the “Global” in their name as “aspirational,” but said the partners have built a school in Fiji and a clinic in Nepal, which they are still running. Currently they are running other shelters in Guerneville and San Rafael, and they are doing outreach to the unhoused in Santa Rosa. They decided they could better follow “our ethos of being a public service” as an independent contractor than as a nonprofit.