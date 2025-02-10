Call of the Valley Film to Be Shown February 15

Call of the Valley is a feature-length documentary tracing Sonoma Valley’s evolution through the ages from the arrival in Sonoma of Native Americans over 12,000 years ago through the birth of the state of California to the rise of modern-day winemaking.

Local historians and longtime residents share tales of cultural clashes, political maneuverings, and the rise and fall of Sonoma’s fortunes against the backdrop of rare historic images and stunning wine country cinematography.

Presented by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society at the Sebastiani Theatre, Saturday February 15, 2025, at 2 pm.