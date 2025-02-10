The Bonsai Show: Wood & Stone – Until March 30

Sonoma Botanical Garden

Glen Ellen

January 10–March 30, 2025

Step into a miniature world of timeless beauty where stones become mountains, and intricately crafted trees evoke ancient forests. Experience the serene beauty of bonsai this winter with 20 works by artisans from the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society and a display of suiseki viewing stones.

Suiseki, naturally shaped ‘water stones’ displayed on wooden stands, evoke mountains and natural scenes, perfectly complementing the bonsai. This Japanese art form, meaning ‘planted in a container,’ creates miniature replicas of full-grown trees through careful pruning and shaping.

From tiny shohin bonsai to larger specimens, you’ll see Asian and California-native trees like pines, elms, and redwoods. Enjoy tea, rake a Zen rock garden, join bonsai demonstrations, or try haiku in the redwood forest.