Register Now to Attend the Reception for Margaret Hatcher, 2025 Treasure Artist

On April 4, 2025, the City of Sonoma’s Cultural and Fine Arts Commission is hosting a reception for its 2025 Treasure Artist, Margaret Hatcher. The event is free, but space is limited.

The reception will be held at the Community Center, 276 East Napa St, in Sonoma from 5-7pm. While free, a $10 donation will be gratefully accepted.