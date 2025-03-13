Larry Murphy Bridge Dedication Ceremony Today at 11am

Join the City of Sonoma for a special dedication ceremony honoring the late Larry Murphy and his lasting contributions to the community. The Larry Murphy Bridge, located on France Street near his longtime home, will be officially dedicated in his memory.

The event will feature a brief program, remarks from city officials, and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. A beloved local figure, Larry Murphy served on the Sonoma City Council from 1984 to 1992, including terms as Mayor in 1988 and 1992. He was also the co-founder of Murphy’s Irish Pub, a cherished gathering place that continues to reflect his spirit of hospitality.

Community members are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry’s legacy. To minimize disruptions to neighbors, attendees are encouraged to walk to the event if possible.