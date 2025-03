Mountain Cemetery Tour: April 6 at 10:30 A.M.

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society is conducting a tour of Sonoma’s historic Maintain Cemetery, located at 90 First Street West. The cost of the tour is $20, and it beings at 10:30 a.m.

Mountain Cemetery is the final resting place for Sonoma notables, and their stories are the stories of Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. They created businesses and shaped the trajectory of the community with cultural diversity, new ideas, and vision.