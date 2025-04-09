Pets Lifeline Announces Tailwags Pet Gala Luncheon at Buena Vista Winery

Pets Lifeline is excited to invite you to the Tailwags Pet Gala Luncheon, a Met Gala-inspired event benefiting shelter animals, on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the stunning Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.

This unique event will combine fashion, wine, and fundraising in a beautiful setting, with a delicious lunch catered by renowned the Girl & the Fig. Guests will enjoy spectacular food, fine wine, and the opportunity to watch our shelter pets and alumni take center stage during a runway parade showcasing their stylish outfits.

In addition, guests will have the chance to participate in an exciting silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind packages and experiences—all in support of homeless pets in need.

Attendees are invited to dress in Wine Country Chic attire, with the option to add a playful Met Gala twist. The Tailwags Pet Gala promises to be a memorable afternoon, celebrating style while supporting a great cause—helping shelter animals find their forever homes.

“The Tailwags Pet Gala is a fun celebration of the animals who bring so much love into our lives,” said Olivia Kristiansen, CEO of Pets Lifeline. “It’s a playful nod to the Met Gala—Sonoma style—where our pets take center stage. This event is about community, compassion, and the joy of coming together to shine a light on the animals who inspire us every day.”

Tickets are available now, and all proceeds will go towards Pets Lifeline’s mission to care for and find homes for homeless pets in our community.

We look forward to celebrating with you and making a difference in the lives of shelter animals!

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 2nd, 2025

Friday, May 2nd, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Location: Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma, CA

Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma, CA Attire: Wine Country Chic with an optional Met Gala twist

Wine Country Chic with an optional Met Gala twist Tickets & Information: petslifeline.org/tailwags

For more information, please contact:

Mary Serafini Pets Lifeline

Events & Marketing Coordinator Office: 707.996.4577 ext. 111

Direct: 707.722.7937