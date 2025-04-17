Friends of the Library Book Sale 4/27 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It’s the Spring Friends of the Library Book Sale!

Sunday, April 27th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Sadly, if it rains the sale will be cancelled) in the Library parking lot — 755 W Napa St, Sonoma.

Hardback books are $2 each. Paperback books are $1 each. DVDs, CDs & LPs are $1 each. Children’s books are $1 each (or less). “Happy Hour” is from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM when all materials are Buy One, Get One free.

Educators are welcome to come and choose books for a very special discount. Credit cards encouraged. Cash accepted. No checks will be accepted. The public is requested to bring your own bags, please. Street parking only. Restroom facilities available during library hours only (1:00 PM – 5:00 PM).

Masks optional.