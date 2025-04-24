Valley of The Moon Chamber Ensemble Spring Concert

April 26 & 27

Join us for the finale of our Sweet Sixteen season as we celebrate sixteen years of choral excellence in the Sonoma Valley! This concert concludes our season, blending beloved favorites from our ensemble’s history with exciting new selections, creating a program that is both nostalgic and fresh.

From the lively Renaissance works of Farmer and Josquin des Prez, the heartfelt serenity of Whitacre and Gjeilo, and the stirring melodies of Ticheli to jazz-infused favorites, this concert showcases the full spectrum of choral beauty.

This is more than just a concert—it’s a reflection of the music that has shaped our journey, performed with passion and joy. Don’t miss this concert as we bring our sixteenth season to a close with a program that celebrates our past, embraces the present, and looks toward the future.

