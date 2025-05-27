Kaeti Bailie Art Show

Artist Kaeti Bailie will feature a lifetime of art in her show Looking Back and Moving Forward, including original paintings, photographs, and prints at the Alley Galley June 5-8.

The show will open on the June 5 Art Walk, with an Opening Reception June 6, 5-9 pm. June 7 and 8 it will be available for viewing 12 – 5 pm. Her work spans a period of 40 years and includes her favorite subjects; the figure, swimming, travel, and political commentary.

Bailie graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute and has lived in Sonoma for over 50 years. She raised her three children here and previously owned the Plaza boutique, Artifax Art-to-Wear. Over the years she has pursued her passion for long distance swimming which she chronicled in photographs and paintings, and are now featured in her books; “Breathing Underwater”, and “Nothing Hard Is Easy” which will be available at the show.

“I like to work with an idea through a series of paintings. This gives me the opportunity to explore the ideas in depth. I try to convey a sense of mystery, something not quite known or understood. Each piece poses a question that will be answered differently by each viewer. I often describe this as seeing out of the corner of your eye – the impression of something rather than an exact replica. This way of working is infinitely more interesting to me because I learn something new about the subject and about myself with each painting”.

Paintings available to view at: www.kaetibailieart.com