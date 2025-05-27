SVMA Gala 2025 – La Dolce Vita Style

An Evening of Italian Elegance

Cruise into Summer La Dolce Vita Style

​Saturday, July 12, 2025

Justi Creek Estate

Join us at the beautiful grounds of Justi Creek Estate and view some of the Estate’s vintage car collection. Enjoy Italian music from La Dolce Vita era, elegant cuisine from Chef Ari Weiswasser, and extraordinary wines from Lasseter Family Winery.

One of America’s top mentalists, Tom Pesce, will elevate positive energy throughout the evening, and help SVMA raise vital support to fulfill our mission of Building Community Around Art.

INDIVIDUAL TICKET – $375 PURCHASE