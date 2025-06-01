Indivisible and Wake Up Sonoma to Hold NO KINGS RALLY June 14

No Kings or their clowns – DEMOCRACY IS KING!! SONOMA VALLEY

11:00 AM – 12:15 PM | Community gathering: 12:30 – 1:30 PM

Rallies will be held in 3 locations:

Broadway – Line the sidewalk on both sides of Broadway (PLAZA not available) Stay on sidewalks – no blocking access

Springs Plaza – Demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South – no blocking access

Maxwell Park – demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South directions, no blocking access

A community gathering at Maxwell Park will follow the protests. Bring your own chairs and picnic lunches.

WE PROTEST BECAUSE In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings, or mob bosses or dictators. We believe in and will fiercely protect the Constitution, our democracy and our personal freedoms of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. Due process of the law is being ignored. We’ve watched as they cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.

On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

**We will be collecting Mutual Aid for Homeless Action Services in the form of Toiletries and towels – and collecting donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

IMPORTANT: Questions? Available to volunteer? Contact wakeupsonoma@gmail.com