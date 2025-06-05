Speaker Event June 12: Ethnobotany and Land Stewardship in a World of Wildfire

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will host a talk on ethnobotany, land stewardship, and wildfire resilience with guest speaker Cory O’Gorman on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Burlingame Hall in Sonoma.

Titled “Ethnobotany and Land Stewardship in a World of Wildfire,” this highly relevant and practical presentation will provide a brief overview of ethnobotanical knowledge and how it informs contemporary land stewardship, particularly in California’s fire-adapted landscapes. The talk will offer information on and practical strategies for wildfire preparedness, defensible space management, home hardening, and ecological land stewardship techniques that protect both people and ecosystems.

Cory holds a Master’s degree in Plant Biology from Sonoma State University, where his collaborative research with the Native Advisory Council at Pepperwood Preserve was published in Ecology and Society. He has worked across diverse ecosystems ranging from hardwood forests to coastal prairie, and in 2024, co-founded ECOS Land Services, an ecological land stewardship business focused on wildfire preparedness, invasive species management, and sustainable land care.

In addition to his academic work, Cory has experience in native plant propagation, firefighting (certified Firefighter Type 2), permaculture design, landscape construction, milling, woodworking, and farming. He has also conducted ethnobotanical research in British Columbia and brings a broad and thoughtful perspective to land management and stewardship. Cory is fluent in Spanish and currently learning both Portuguese and Irish.

The June meeting will be held at Burlingame Hall at First Congregational Church/ Shir Shalom campus, 252 W Spain St, in Sonoma.

Meet & Greet: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Presentation Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Members attend free. A $5 donation is requested from guests and can be applied toward membership ($30/year). Annual membership is open to all.

There will also be a plant draw and refreshments following the presentation. Club volunteers—including a Master Gardener and landscape designers—will be on hand to mingle and answer gardening questions.

Proceeds support the Garden Club’s many community projects, including monthly public meetings with horticultural speakers, school garden programs, pollinator garden initiatives, Plaza rose care, the Greenlinks initiative to connect our parks and trails, and student scholarships.

For more information, visit www.vom-garden-club.org