Students Present a Mexican Folk Dance Concert

Sunday, June 8 Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén will present Así Danzan los Niños 2025, an end-of-school year recital celebrating culture, community, and education through the art of Mexican folk dance. Doors open at El Verano Community School theater, 18606 Riverside Drive, at 5:00pm. Mariachi players open the show at 5:15pm, and the dance concert begins at 6 pm.

This year’s show features over 100 young dancers from Quetzalén’s after-school program, representing schools across Sonoma Valley. The evening will also include a special performance by Quetzalén’s Adult Group. Together, they will bring the traditions of Mexico to life with colorful costumes, live music, and the heartfelt energy of dancers across generations.

“This event is more than a recital — it’s a celebration of heritage, growth, and connection,” said Victor Ferrer, Director of Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén. “Our students have worked with incredible dedication this season, and we’re honored to share their progress with the community.”.

Admission is FREE. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.quetzalengf.com or contact us at info@quetzalengf.com.