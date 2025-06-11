June 14 – 61st Annual Bear Flag Celebration & Chicken BBQ 11:00am – 5:00pm The Sonoma Plaza

Great Music, Food, Beverages & You Help Make Celebrating Flag a Very Memorable Day! Join the Native Sons of the Golden West Sonoma Parlor 111 for our 61st Annual Bear Flag Celebration and Famous Chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 14th, 11AM to 5PM in the Sonoma Plaza.

Following the Flag Day Ceremony, Sonoma Parlor #111 will be hosting our annual Chicken BBQ. The BBQ will start around 1pm. We will have a live band that will be playing while food is served.

Schedule of Events:

11:00 AM – Flag changing ceremony at the Bear Flag Monument with the Native Sons of the Golden West.

1:00 – 4:00 PM – Chicken BBQ and Live Music. There will be beer(Lagunitas and Coors), wine from Highway 12 winery and soda available.

All proceeds benefit the Native Son’s charitable efforts.

Want more history on the Bear Flag Revolt?

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s interactive walking tour is a fun, free way to learn all about the Plaza and the many events that took place on its soil. Guided by the voices of local historians and experts, the audio/video tour also includes a rich collection of photos so tour-goers can see the past and present sites. Find it at www.sonomavalleyhistory.org