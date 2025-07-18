Happy Hour Dance Party in El Paseo, July 18 at 5 P.M.

A “Hot Summer Night’s Happy Hour Dance Party,” is scheduled at the El Paseo Courtyard on Friday, July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by Pushpak Wine Country Tours and Capo Isetta Wine, in collaboration with Bedrock Wine Co., La Casa Mexican Restaurant, Sweet Scoops Handmade Ice Cream, and Palmies Cupcakes. The community gathering will feature music spun by veteran South Beach DJ Peas, who will layer in laid-back roots reggae vibes, with transitions into a high-energy set of late ’90s house music .

Pushpak Wine Country Tours offers award-winning tours of Sonoma wine country on electric trikes. Capo Isetta is a family-owned Sonoma winery crafting fruit-forward wines that celebrate local vineyards.

Bedrock Wine, with a tasting room in the El Paseo Courtyard, offers award-winning wines with high international ratings.

La Casa Mexican Restaurant is a popular Plaza eatery adjoining the Courtyard. Sweet Scoops is a popular handmade ice cream shop just outside the Courtyard, and Palmies Cupcakes is the newest gourmet treat to open on the Plaza, also located inside the El Paseo Courtyard and offering Thai-inspired, low-sugar flavors.

Admission to the event is free and all the vendors will be open and serving. El Paseo Courtyard is on the Sonoma Plaza at 414 1st St. East.