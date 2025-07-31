Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Foundation Starlight Dinner and Auction

The Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Foundation (MVFF) is hosting the 29th annual Starlight Dinner and Auction on Aug. 9th at 5pm. This annual event will be held ‘Under the Stars’ at Gordenker Ranch in the foothills of Glen Ellen.

Come to enjoy a multi-course meal from Sonoma County Catering, which provided food to fire victims and first responders during the Tubbs fire, is catering this special event.

This locally famous summer event that is uniquely Mayacamas features a casual theme, incredible food by Sonoma County Catering, and live music by The Agava Allstars, a one night only collaboration of amazing Bay Area musicians. Each year, the live auction offers an opportunity to bid on exclusive local outdoor activities, art, and in-home events to support our mission of keeping our community safe, informed and connected.

Please join us for dinner, a live auction, a raffle, and dancing to live, local music! Tickets are $185 per person, or $1,500 for a table for 10. All proceeds support the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Foundation. Proceeds from last year’s event supported a new fire engine, as well as facility improvements at the Cavedale fire station.

Tickets can be purchased via our website at https://www.mayacamasvff.org/

About the MVFF:

The Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Foundation is chartered to keep our community safe, informed and connected. The MVFF is focused on community engagement and fundraising. Through our Fire Safe Council we secure grants to reduce fuel load/fire danger and educate our community on fire safety resources. MVFF was founded in 1980 as the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD). The volunteer firefighters are the first responders for emergencies in an especially challenging area just to the east of Sonoma Valley. Our name evolved in 2021 to represent the role we play in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Fire District. A special thanks to Gordenker Ranch for hosting the event!

For more information Contact: Theresa Hayle, BEWProductions@gmail.com