Summer Evening at Vintage House to Feature the Rockin’ Sounds of Showcase Band August 9

Dance the night away, enjoy delicious eats from a local food truck, sip on wine and beer, and soak up the vibrant atmosphere. For one night only, Vintage House transforms into a colorful, fun-filled nightclub you won’t want to miss!
Bring your friends, grab a drink, and hit the dance floor, it’s going to be a blast! This is summer fun at its best, right in the heart of Sonoma.

Saturday, August 9th
Live Music, Dancing, Wine, Beer, Food and more!
Doors open at 6:00 PM
The band kicks off at 6:30 and keeps the party going until 8:30!
Don’t miss the Butcherman Food Truck:
come for the rhythm, stay for the flavor.

Premium Wine and Beer Only $7 each! Grab a glass at our inside or outside bar!
Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door
264 1st Street East, Sonoma

