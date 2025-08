Comedy Night: Valley Laughs in Andrews Hall

Friday, August 8, 7:30 PM, $25, 21+

Doors will open at 6:30 PM. The Laugh Lounge moves inside! Adult and nonalcoholic beverages will be for sale throughout the show inside the theatre. If you have a large group (6+ people), please call Cat at 707-931-4147 ahead of the show to ensure your seats are together. Would you like to volunteer and see the show for free? Sign up here.