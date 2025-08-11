Valley of the Moon Garden Club Speaker Ron Wellander 8/14 – A Common Thread: A Love for the Landscape

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club (VOMGC) is honored to welcome veteran landscape architect and Sonoma Vice-Mayor Ron Wellander as the featured guest in our monthly speaker series on August 14th.

Ron brings over 50 years of experience in the landscape profession, from early beginnings mowing lawns with a Snapper and Ford Maverick to launching his own award-winning design practice in Sonoma in 1991. A licensed landscape contractor and Cal Poly–trained architect, Ron has designed civic, commercial, and residential landscapes across the region. His deep knowledge and love for the land reflect a lifelong commitment to Sonoma’s physical character and public spaces. His background in design and care for the community have made him a steady advocate for preserving what makes Sonoma special—through his professional work, City Council service, and long residence in the valley.

Ron brings a designer’s eye and a longstanding commitment to trees, gardens, and public spaces—especially the care and future of the historic Plaza. He has consistently supported thoughtful upkeep, planting more trees, and the kinds of actionable improvements that help landscapes thrive over time. He is deeply invested in how Sonoma looks, feels, and grows, and continues to champion well-kept landscapes, a vibrant Plaza, and a beautiful city that reflect Sonoma’s unique character. Ron and his family remain deeply rooted in the community.

His talk, “A Common Thread: A Love for the Landscape,” explores the intersecting roles of gardeners, contractors, and designers—celebrating the shared passion that unites them all.

Join us for this inspiring conversation with a true steward of the land.

Thursday, August 14

Location: Burlingame Hall at First Congregational Church / Shir Shalom campus

Address: 252 W Spain St, Sonoma

Meet & Greet: 6:30 p.m.

Announcements & Information: 7:00

Presentation Begins: 7:15 p.m.

Members attend free. A $5 donation is requested from guests and can be applied toward membership ($30/year). Annual membership is open to all.

A plant draw and refreshments will follow the presentation. Club volunteers—including a Master Gardener and landscape designers—will also be available to answer questions..

Proceeds support the Garden Club’s many community projects, including monthly public meetings with horticultural speakers, school garden programs, pollinator garden initiatives, Plaza rose care, the Greenlinks initiative to connect our parks and trails, and student scholarships.

More info: www.vom-garden-club.org