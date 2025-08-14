Tommy Thomsen, Western Swing Hall of Famer, to Perform at Sebastiani Sept. 7

Tommy Thomsen, local band leader and Western swing Hall of Famer will host his annual benefit for his 591c3 Church of Western Swing located in Turkey, Texas.

Tommy has taken on the restoration of this cultural icon. So far he has done a fantastic job in getting the old Church back into its glory. The restoration is not complete yet and still needs much more work to complete the project.

Saturday September 7, 3-6 pm Tommy will perform at the Sebastiani Theater in Sonoma to help raise funds for the completion of this cultural project. All donations are tax deductible. People will be there to help explain the process to those who need advice.

There will be fantastic entertainment including the current king of rockabilly the talented Mitch Polzak just back from his stellar performance in Belguim. Mitch really rocks the crowd. Along with Tommy it will be an amazing and exciting experience to behold.

Tickets are available at SebastianiTheater.com

Tommy advises you to get your tickets early as he is planning for a sellout. Please tell your friends about this great upcoming show that’s not to be missed. Tommy is in fine form these days and has a stellar band to back him up.

See you at the show.