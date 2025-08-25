Fall Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9/6 & 9/7

It’s the Fall Friends of the Library Book Sale expanded to two days for more book

buying fun!

Saturday, September 6th from 11 AM to 4:00 PM and Sunday, September 7th from

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library 755 W Napa St, Sonoma

Hardback books are $3 each. Softcover books are $2 each. DVDs, CDs & LPs are

$2 each. Children’s books are $1 each (or less).

“Happy Hour” is from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 7th — all materials

are Buy One, Get One free!