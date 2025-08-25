 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fall Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9/6 & 9/7

It’s the Fall Friends of the Library Book Sale expanded to two days for more book
buying fun!
Saturday, September 6th from 11 AM to 4:00 PM and Sunday, September 7th from
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library 755 W Napa St, Sonoma
Hardback books are $3 each. Softcover books are $2 each. DVDs, CDs &amp; LPs are
$2 each. Children’s books are $1 each (or less).
“Happy Hour” is from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 7th — all materials
are Buy One, Get One free!
One free book to each child attending.
Special discounts for educators, just ask the cashiers.

Credit cards encouraged. Cash accepted. No checks will be accepted.
Bring your own bags, if possible.
Street parking only. Restroom facilities available during library hours only.

