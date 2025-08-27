Benefit for the Glen Ellen Historical Society – 9/21

Keep on Truckin’ in the Valley of the Moon!

Celebrate Sonoma Valley’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll roots and help preserve rich local history. Join the Glen Ellen Historical Society for an afternoon of music, food, wine, and community at the Historic Jack London Village.

Sunday, September 21, from 1-4 pm.

Fried Chicken Dinner from Songbird Parlour, local wines and sweet treats.

Featuring: Tommy Thomsen, Dave Aguilar, Jeff Falconer and MC Squire Fridell, plus a live auction. Mark your calendar!