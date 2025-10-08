Praxis Online Program: Natasha Hakimi Zapapta – Another World is Possible

Friday, October 24 on Zoom at 11:00 am

Live from London, England – Please note earlier time.

Tickets: $15 (Non-members: $20)

To Register: Click Here

Natasha Hakimi Zapata is an award-winning journalist, translator, and university professor based in England. Her book, which will be the topic of our interview is Another World is Possible: Enlightened Solutions from Around the Globe. Natasha presents real world solutions to American’s thorniest problems, — from housing to retirement to drug addiction — based on original reporting from around the world. Her research has taken her to Costa Rica, New Zealand, Singapore, Norway, and Estonia, to name a few destinations. She interviewed government officials, industry professionals, activists, and ordinary people who are affected by their policies. She provides a clear assessment of the history, challenges, cost-effectiveness, and real-world impact of these programs and how they could be adopted.

Acclaimed by Yanis Varoufakis (former Greek Finance Minister) and Bhaskar Sunkara (President of the Nation magazine and founder of Jacobin), Natasha Hakimi Zapata’s book shows us that the solutions are already here. We just need to learn from them. Natasha is the former foreign editor of Truthdig and her articles have appeared in The Nation, Current Affairs, the Los Angeles Times, and other publications. Her book was featured in the NY Times Book Review.