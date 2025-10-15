Pets Lifeline Presents the Critter Carnival – Saturday, 10/18

Pets Lifeline’s annual Critter Carnival is set for Saturday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rescue facility, 19686 8th Street East, Sonoma.

The free community event blends the magic of fall, the charm of furry friends, and the excitement of classic carnival games for all ages. Guests will enjoy live Music by Curley & Curlier, Aunt Betty’s Famous Corn Dogs, carnival games and prizes featuring life-sized fun from Sonoma Party Rentals, Fiorello’s Authentic Italian Gelato, pumpkin painting and face painting by the talented Mama Mary, cotton candy and snow cones, and critters of all kinds.

There will also be a raffle for a chance to win a basket of community goodies, packed with local treats and surprises.

“The Critter Carnival is a celebration of community and compassion,” says Mary Serafini, Events Coordinator at Pets Lifeline. “It’s a day where families, friends and animal lovers can come together to enjoy fall festivities, connect with our mission, and just have fun.”

Admission is free and open to the public.