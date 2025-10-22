Praxis Live Event: Caroline Casey – Rising Aroused in Apocalyptic Times

Caroline Casey, the host of the Visionary Activist Show on Pacific Radio (KPFA in the Bay Area) will give a view into the symbolism, memes, and cultural stories that are shaping our world today. But, more important, she will point to the opportunities and inflection points for real change that are all around us. Caroline is a spellbinding storyteller and brilliant interpreter of cultural memes, symbols, and creative possibilities.

Caroline Casey is the host-creator of the Visionary Activist Show on Pacifica Radio (KPFA in the Bay Area). She launched her first radio show in 1996 with noted Jungian analyst, James Hillman. She has offered mythological-astrological news analysis for ABC’s Nightline, CNN’s Crossfire, CBS’ Nightwatch, and others. Her Astrological Interpretation of World News and Politics have been sought in interviews in The Washington Post, the London Sunday Times among others. She has a degree in Semiotics from Brown University and is the author of “Making the Gods Work for You.”

Wednesday, November 12 – 7:00 pm – LIVE in Sonoma!

Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma (Andrews Hall)

Tickets: $20 for Praxis members – $25 for non-members

Special Dessert Reception with Caroline: $25 for all. Members’ total for both events $45.

Click Here for Tickets