Award-Winning Documentary About SDC and Sonoma Valley to be Shown November 2

The award-winning film by Carolyn Scott, “Small Is Beautiful,” will be shown on Sunday November 2, at 4:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Kenwood, 9000 Sonoma Highway. The showing is free of charge to the public and will include a panel discussion and Q&A with the filmmaker and others with an interest in advocating for small-scale development of the SDC campus.